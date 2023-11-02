Shanghai in the Eyes of Global Executives: A powerful driver of the Chinese economy

(People's Daily App) 15:22, November 02, 2023

Peter Voser, Chairman of the Swedish-Swiss company ABB, congratulates the International Business Leaders Advisory Council (IBLAC) on reaching its remarkable 35th Anniversary milestone. He emphasized that Shanghai has been a powerful driver of the Chinese economy and China's reform and opening-up. "It has led the way in attracting investment through business-friendly policies, such as free trade and special economic zones," Voser said, adding, "It has continued to grow and develop through its tremendous capacity to innovate and reinvent itself." (Video source: Wenhui Daily)

