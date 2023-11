We Are China

Danxia landform after snow in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:48, November 24, 2023

Magnificent scenery of Danxia landform after snow, a landscape characterized by reddish sandstone features, in Hutubi County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Tao Weiming)

