Home>>
Discover undeniable charms of Hongcun Village in Anhui Province
(People's Daily) 13:19, November 21, 2023
In the early morning in Hongcun, Anhui Province, the gentle sunlight shines through the mist of Qishu Lake, creating a scene reminiscent of a classical Chinese landscape painting brimming with timeless beauty.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.