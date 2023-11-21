Discover undeniable charms of Hongcun Village in Anhui Province

People's Daily) 13:19, November 21, 2023

In the early morning in Hongcun, Anhui Province, the gentle sunlight shines through the mist of Qishu Lake, creating a scene reminiscent of a classical Chinese landscape painting brimming with timeless beauty.

