Golden oasis of desert poplar forests along Tarim River in Xinjiang
Stunning autumn scenery of desert poplar trees, also known as populus euphratica, along the Tarim River in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Covering an area of nearly 1 million hectares, the golden populus euphratica forest along the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, is the largest in the world.
Stunning autumn scenery of desert poplar trees, also known as populus euphratica, at the Lop Nur National Wetland Park in Yuli County, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
