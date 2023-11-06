Comprehensive bonded zone in China's Kashgar sees robust trade growth

Xinhua) 08:37, November 06, 2023

Customs officers check exported vehicles in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Starting operation in early 2015, the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, the only one of its kind in the southern part of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, posted robust trade growth in the first three quarters of this year.

The trade volume in the zone soared to 34.56 billion yuan (about 4.73 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters.

Boasting an integrated logistic network of rail, road and air freight, it enjoys unique advantages in conducting cross-border trade with countries along the Belt and Road.

The zone also set its sights on becoming a processing manufacturing center facing central and south Asia to boost cross-border economic and trade cooperation.

Customers select commodities at the cross-border e-commerce import and export commodities exhibition and trading center in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A customs officer works at a service hall in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Customs officers check exported vehicles in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member works at the workshop of an electronic technology company in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Customers select commodities at the cross-border e-commerce import and export commodities exhibition and trading center in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member loads exported goods at a logistics center in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows the cross-border e-commerce import and export commodities exhibition and trading center in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A customer selects commodities at the cross-border e-commerce import and export commodities exhibition and trading center in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A truck drives out of the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member checks exported goods at a logistics center in the comprehensive bonded zone in Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)