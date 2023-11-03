We Are China

Herders transfer livestock in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 09:06, November 03, 2023

A herder drives his livestock under the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhen)

Local herders are moving more than 60,000 livestock to autumn pastures as the weather gets colder.

Livestock are on their journey to autumn pastures in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhen)

A herder drives his livestock under the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhen)

Livestock are on their journey to autumn pastures in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhen)

Livestock are on their journey to autumn pastures in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhen)

A herder drives his livestock under the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhen)

