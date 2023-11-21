We Are China

Ancient ginkgo trees lend mesmerizing allure to village in E China

Ecns.cn) 15:36, November 21, 2023

Golden ancient ginkgo trees amidst village houses become a tourist hit in Changxing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)

