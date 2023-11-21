Home>>
Ancient ginkgo trees lend mesmerizing allure to village in E China
(Ecns.cn) 15:36, November 21, 2023
Golden ancient ginkgo trees amidst village houses become a tourist hit in Changxing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Golden ancient ginkgo trees amidst village houses become a tourist hit in Changxing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Golden ancient ginkgo trees amidst village houses become a tourist hit in Changxing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 6th World Celadon Conference held in E China's Zhejiang
- New all-cargo air route links China's Zhejiang, Mexico
- China's Zhoushan jumps to 4th place in global ship bunker port rankings
- Zhejiang to construct over 300,000 5G base stations by 2027
- Cultural heritage, tourism of China's Zhejiang province introduced in Iran
- Clean energy overtakes coal for first time in China's Zhejiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.