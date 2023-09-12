Cultural heritage, tourism of China's Zhejiang province introduced in Iran

TEHRAN, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Iran on Monday hosted an event to promote the cultural heritage and tourism of China's eastern Zhejiang province in the run-up to the Hangzhou Asian Games in the provincial capital.

The event, which was organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, was attended by Chinese and Iranian officials, as well as the Iranian athletes who are going to take part in the multi-sport event that will kick off on Sept. 23.

Speaking at the function, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua boasted Zhejiang's beautiful landscapes and deep cultural heritages since ancient times.

He listed some of Zhejiang's most well-known scenic spots, including the West Lake, the Qiantang River tide, and the greenery Yandang Mountain.

He also introduced the old bridges and quiet lanes in some of the historic water towns and the boat trip along the province's second-largest Ou Jiang River flowing into the ocean at Wenzhou Bay.

With only 12 days to the 19th Asian Games, Chang gave his best wishes to the Iranian team, hoping they would achieve good results in the competitions.

In an address to the gathering, Xupeng, an official from Zhejiang province, said Zhejiang is one of the country's most economically active and happiest provinces.

He said although Zhejiang and Iran are thousands of kilometers away from each other, the two peoples' deep friendship has continued for thousands of years.

In remarks at the ceremony, Secretary-General of Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC) Seyed Manaf Hashemi said the Asian Games to be hosted by China is more a place for exchanging friendship, solidarity and peace rather than a venue for competition.

Iran will dispatch a cultural and sports delegation to the competitions, comprising close to 520 people, of which 450 are athletes and coaches, he added.

