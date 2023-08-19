Cultural festival held in Changhua Town, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 14:58, August 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows a view of Changhua river in Changhua Town of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The cultural festival, which kicked off Friday in Changhua Town, aimed to boost the nighttime economy by presenting the culture of Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) Dynasties and promoting local snacks and scenic spots. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of a cultural festival in Changhua Town of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The cultural festival, which kicked off Friday in Changhua Town, aimed to boost the nighttime economy by presenting the culture of Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) Dynasties and promoting local snacks and scenic spots. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows tourists visiting a street during a cultural festival in Changhua Town of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The cultural festival, which kicked off Friday in Changhua Town, aimed to boost the nighttime economy by presenting the culture of Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) Dynasties and promoting local snacks and scenic spots. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists dressed in Chinese traditional clothes visit a street during a cultural festival in Changhua Town of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The cultural festival, which kicked off Friday in Changhua Town, aimed to boost the nighttime economy by presenting the culture of Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) Dynasties and promoting local snacks and scenic spots. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Artists perform during a cultural festival in Changhua Town of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The cultural festival, which kicked off Friday in Changhua Town, aimed to boost the nighttime economy by presenting the culture of Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) Dynasties and promoting local snacks and scenic spots. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)