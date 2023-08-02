E China's Zhuge Village makes efforts to preserve ancient heritages

A staff member cleans up a room at a homestay in Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023. The Zhuge Village, a historic gem with over 300 ancient buildings dating back to Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), is home to descendents of Zhuge Liang, a renowned military strategist in the Three Kingdom Period (220-280). The village has made concerted efforts to preserve the ancient heritages and develop tourism, receiving over 500,000 visitors annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A villager writes on a fan covering in Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists visit the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

This combo photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows decorative sculptures at an ancestral hall in Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists visit the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor makes Kong Ming Lock, a traditional educational toy, in Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023. The Zhuge Village, a historic gem with over 300 ancient buildings dating back to Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), is home to descendents of Zhuge Liang, a renowned military strategist in the Three Kingdom Period (220-280). The village has made concerted efforts to preserve the ancient heritages and develop tourism, receiving over 500,000 visitors annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists visit a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

Tourists visit an ancestral hall at the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

Tourists watch a villager writing on a fan covering at the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

Tourists visit the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

Tourists visit the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows decorative sculptures at an ancestral hall in Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A carpenter cleans an artwork in Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

Tourists visit the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

Tourists visit an ancestral hall at the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

Tourists visit the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows a pond in the shape of Eight Diagrams at the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Zhuge Village, a historic gem with over 300 ancient buildings dating back to Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), is home to descendents of Zhuge Liang, a renowned military strategist in the Three Kingdom Period (220-280). The village has made concerted efforts to preserve the ancient heritages and develop tourism, receiving over 500,000 visitors annually. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists take a selfie at Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows the ancient buildings at Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A villager dries lotus seeds in Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

Tourists visit the Zhuge Village of Lanxi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2023.

