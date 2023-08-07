Fishing season begins in Zhoushan, E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:33, August 07, 2023

This aerial photo shows fishing boats setting sail for fishing from Shenjiamen port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 6, 2023. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Sunday after a summer fishing ban, which was originally scheduled to end on Aug. 1 but has been postponed for a few days due to typhoon concerns. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

