Fishing among the Qiantang tides

(People's Daily App) 15:29, July 28, 2023

Check out this unique technique of catching fish while the tide comes in along the Qiantang River, famous for the height and speed of its tidal bores.

Fewer people have mastered the technique for safety reasons, but it remains in the memories of the Qiantang people as a part of their traditional culture.

