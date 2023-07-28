Home>>
Fishing among the Qiantang tides
(People's Daily App) 15:29, July 28, 2023
Check out this unique technique of catching fish while the tide comes in along the Qiantang River, famous for the height and speed of its tidal bores.
Fewer people have mastered the technique for safety reasons, but it remains in the memories of the Qiantang people as a part of their traditional culture.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.