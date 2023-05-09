We Are China

Fishermen harvest kelp in Rongcheng, E China

Xinhua) 11:17, May 09, 2023

This aerial photo shows fishermen harvesting kelp in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, May 8, 2023. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

