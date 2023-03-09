We Are China

Fishermen mark 2023 first fish harvest in Zhejiang

Ecns.cn) 16:13, March 09, 2023

Fishermen draw a huge net, marking the harvest of the year on Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiancai)

More than 20 fishermen harvested more than 30 tons of fish in about half an hour.

