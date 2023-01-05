Traditional ice-fishing spectacle reels in tourists

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- At around 3 a.m., Xin Jilong, wearing a thick cotton-padded jacket and leather boots, led a team of over 50 fishermen to the center of Chagan Lake, one of China's largest freshwater lakes.

After a while, Xin, 34, stopped the team and jumped off the horse-drawn carriage. With his hands-on experience and the help of a smartphone, he located a place where they would start their work.

The fishermen spent around four hours hand-drilling hundreds of holes through the thick ice and lowering nets into the frosty waters to take fish from the lake, which is mostly located in the city of Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province.

For over a millennium, fishermen and women living by Chagan Lake have kept alive the tradition of ice fishing. The technique, which has been listed as a national-level form of intangible cultural heritage, attracts a large number of tourists every winter.

Last week, a winter-themed tourist festival opened at Chagan Lake, marking the beginning of the golden season for winter fishing.

Xin's team is among four groups taking part in the ice-fishing competition at the festival, keeping alive an ancient tradition while drawing crowds of visitors to the area.

Having deployed their nets, the fishermen wait for the right moment and then haul in the catch. Galloping horses pull the nets, heavily laden with fish, out of the frozen lake with the help of a capstan, while tourists cheer in the bone-chilling cold.

Among the tourists at the festival was Sun Shaomin from Shanghai. "This was the first time that I visited northeast China. Although it was cold, the visit was worthwhile just to view such an amazing fishing scene," said Sun.

Sun added that there are fish markets near the lake, and tourists can send fish products to dining tables across the country with the help of several courier companies.

The annual winter fishing festival allows tourists to not only witness the ice-fishing tradition but also taste local delicacies and enjoy ice-and-snow activities.

Another visitor keen to soak up the atmosphere was Zhang Yisheng from the city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. "I visited Chagan Lake four years ago. Now, there are more choices of entertainment, and I would like to stay longer," said Zhang.

The heaviest fish caught in a single net are usually sold at an auction during the festival. The money earned from the auction will be donated to a charity fund set up by Songyuan in 2021.

It will then be used to purchase fish fry to restock the lake, thus boosting the sustainable development of the local fishery industry, according to Yan Laisuo, director of the administration of Chagan Lake National Nature Reserve.

"Only by guarding the ecological environment can we better harvest the ecological dividend," Yan said.

"The lake has been exploring eco-tourism for the past decade, innovating tourism-related products and creating unique snow-themed performances, thus increasing income channels for locals," said Shan Junguo, director of the publicity department of Chagan Lake Tourism and Economic Development Zone.

In 2022, Chagan Lake received more than 900,000 visitors, raking in 792 million yuan (about 115.16 million U.S. dollars) in revenue.

During this year's ice-fishing season, the fishery production of Songyuan is expected to reach 2 million kg, and a total of 1 million tourist trips are expected to be made in the city.

Most of the fishermen at Chagan Lake are aged around 50. Carrying forward the ice-fishing tradition was once a headache for Xin.

"Fatter wallets and a better environment have convinced more locals younger than me to come back," said Xin. "I believe bigger changes will be made in my hometown in the future."

