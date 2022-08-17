Seasonal fishing ban lifted at some sea areas in SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 08:16, August 17, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats sailing from the Huangqi fishing port in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Local fishermen began their fishing work as a three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted at some sea areas in Fujian on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

