Seasonal fishing ban lifted at some sea areas in SE China's Fujian
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats sailing from the Huangqi fishing port in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Local fishermen began their fishing work as a three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted at some sea areas in Fujian on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats sailing from Huangqi and Tailu fishing ports in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Local fishermen began their fishing work as a three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted at some sea areas in Fujian on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats sailing from Huangqi and Tailu fishing ports in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Local fishermen began their fishing work as a three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted at some sea areas in Fujian on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats sailing from the Tailu fishing port in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Local fishermen began their fishing work as a three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted at some sea areas in Fujian on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats sailing from the Huangqi fishing port in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Local fishermen began their fishing work as a three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted at some sea areas in Fujian on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats sailing from the Tailu fishing port in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Local fishermen began their fishing work as a three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted at some sea areas in Fujian on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats getting ready for sailing at the Tailu fishing port in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Local fishermen began their fishing work as a three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted at some sea areas in Fujian on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats sailing from the Tailu fishing port in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Local fishermen began their fishing work as a three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted at some sea areas in Fujian on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fishing ban lifted on East China Sea in Zhejiang
- 20 mln fish fingerlings released into China's largest freshwater lake
- Fishermen work at marine ranch in Haiyangdao Township of Changhai County in Dalian, N China's Liaoning
- Meet this elderly cormorant fisherman
- China to implement fishing moratorium on high seas
- China begins annual summer fishing ban
- Fishing event held at Digholi Lake in India
- Ice fishing season on Chagan Lake kicks off
- Bumper winter fishing underway in E China's Anhui
- Winter fishing kicks off at ecological reservoir in SW China's Chongqing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.