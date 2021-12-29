Home>>
Bumper winter fishing underway in E China's Anhui
(Ecns.cn) 14:05, December 29, 2021
The undated photo shows winter fishing is underway in Tuo Lake, Wuhe County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Li Xiangqian)
The winter fishing season lasts about 20 days and about 1.5 million freshwater fish will be put on the market.
