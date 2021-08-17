A new fishing season begins in the South China Sea

(People's Daily App) 10:32, August 17, 2021

After China's annual summer moratorium in the South China Sea ended on Monday, hundreds of boats sailed off for a new fishing season in Qiaogang town, Beihai city, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Located in Beibu Gulf, Beihai city boasts many fishing ports, abundant in marine products exported to markets in Europe, America, Japan, South Korea and ASEAN countries.

The fishery and marine products center in Beibu Gulf Port, Qiaogang town has the largest annual trading amount, accounting for 70% of Guangxi’s product turnover, including over 500,000 tons of aquatic products, worth about 2.3 billion yuan.

