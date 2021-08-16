Fishermen prepare for new fishing season in South China Sea

Ecns.cn) 14:22, August 16, 2021

Fishermen carry ice cubes to their boats at the Dianjian fishing port in Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, August 15, 2021, as the fishing season is coming. The annual summer fishing ban starts on May 1 and will be lifted on August 16 this year in the South China Sea. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Weichen)

