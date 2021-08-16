Home>>
Fishermen prepare for new fishing season in South China Sea
(Ecns.cn) 14:22, August 16, 2021
Fishermen carry ice cubes to their boats at the Dianjian fishing port in Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, August 15, 2021, as the fishing season is coming. The annual summer fishing ban starts on May 1 and will be lifted on August 16 this year in the South China Sea. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Weichen)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. the biggest threat to peace, stability in South China Sea
- China says U.S. not qualified to make irresponsible remarks on South China Sea issue
- Landing ship flotilla carries out maritime training
- British official's remarks on South China Sea disregard facts, undermine regional stability: embassy
- Commentary: U.S. poses gravest threat to peace in South China Sea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.