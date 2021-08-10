China says U.S. not qualified to make irresponsible remarks on South China Sea issue

Xinhua) 07:51, August 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows an expedition vessel in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China said on Monday the United States is not qualified to make irresponsible remarks on the issue of South China Sea.

"The United States itself is not qualified to make irresponsible remarks on the issue of South China Sea," Dai Bing, charge d'affaires of China's permanent mission to the United Nations, told the Security Council meeting on maritime security.

"I also wish to point out that the Security Council is not the right place to discuss the issue of the South China Sea. The United States just mentioned the South China Sea issue, and China firmly opposes this act," said Dai.

"At present, with the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea remains generally stable. All countries enjoy freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law. China and ASEAN countries are committed to fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and strive to reach the code of conduct in the South China Sea at an early date," said the envoy, adding that "we are determined and able to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea."

The ambassador noted that the United States has been stirring up trouble out of nothing, arbitrarily sending advanced military vessels and aircraft into the South China Sea as provocations and publicly trying to drive a wedge into regional countries, especially countries concerned.

"This country itself has become the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea," he said.

"The U.S. itself does not join UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), but considers itself a judge of the convention, pointing fingers at other countries and interfere arbitrarily. It has no credibility on maritime issues," said Dai.

"The U.S. hype in the Security Council is entirely politically motivated. The South China Sea arbitrary tribunal violated the principle of state consent and tried ultra vires. There were obvious errors in the determination of facts and application of the law and its award was invalid and without any binding force," the envoy pointed out.

The Security Council on Monday held a videoconference open debate on maritime security. The meeting, which is one of India's signature events during its August presidency, was chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

