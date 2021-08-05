China slams U.S. approval of arms sale to Taiwan

Xinhua) 16:37, August 05, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday expressed firm opposition to U.S. State Department's approval of arms sale to Taiwan and has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation, said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)