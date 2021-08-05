Interference in China's domestic affairs counterproductive: former U.S. ambassador
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Foreign countries' interventions in China's domestic affairs will only be counterproductive, former U.S. Ambassador to China Stapleton Roy has said, criticizing the U.S. abuse of power in global issues.
In an interview with the U.S. magazine The Wire China on July 25, Roy said the so-called sanctions imposed by Washington on the use of cotton originating in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region "will not have a substantial impact on China, but will only harm its own interests."
Roy, who helped set up the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and served as the U.S. ambassador to China from 1991 to 1995, said the United States, after becoming the world's only superpower, is expanding day by day and paying the price for the abuse of power both domestically and abroad.
