China, U.S. to head off clash vital for world: Singapore's PM

Xinhua) 09:22, August 05, 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talked about China-U.S. relations on Tuesday, calling on the two countries to ease the current situation.

"I would say to both, pause, think carefully before you fast-forward, it's very dangerous," Lee made the remarks while attending the Aspen Security Forum via video link, and was quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP) as saying.

"It is vital for the United States and China to strive to engage each other to head off a clash, which would be disastrous for both sides, and the world," he added.

