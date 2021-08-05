Home>>
China, U.S. to head off clash vital for world: Singapore's PM
(Xinhua) 09:22, August 05, 2021
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talked about China-U.S. relations on Tuesday, calling on the two countries to ease the current situation.
"I would say to both, pause, think carefully before you fast-forward, it's very dangerous," Lee made the remarks while attending the Aspen Security Forum via video link, and was quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP) as saying.
"It is vital for the United States and China to strive to engage each other to head off a clash, which would be disastrous for both sides, and the world," he added.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. destined to fail no matter what card it plays to suppress China
- Decline of U.S. hegemony has nothing to do with China: media
- U.S. should invite WHO experts to investigate Fort Detrick, says Chinese FM spokesperson
- China calls for communication on supervision of Chinese firms seeking listings in U.S.
- U.S. should learn from diplomat over 100 years ago: Singaporean media
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.