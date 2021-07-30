U.S. should learn from diplomat over 100 years ago: Singaporean media

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The United States should learn from its minister to the Qing Empire from 1862 to 1867 who made outstanding efforts to promote the U.S.-China relationship, according to an opinion published in Singapore' Lianhe Zaobao on Thursday.

Hong Kong-based commentator Timothy Kwai said in his article that Anson Burlingame was farsighted, had unique thoughts and feelings, and spared no efforts to coordinate relations between China and the United States.

Kwai said that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been pushing for a comprehensive review on U.S.-China strategies in a perceived attempt to target China in all aspects.

He added that some American officials said that the United States is not seeking to build an anti-China coalition, but they obviously did not mean what they said.

