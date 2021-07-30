China urges U.S. to stop advancing Taiwan-related bill

Xinhua) 10:16, July 30, 2021

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to stop advancing a Taiwan-related bill, stop sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan Independence" forces and stop helping Taiwan expand the so-called international space, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a question on a bill passed by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which directs the U.S. Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue between China and the United States, said Zhao, adding that the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations as well as the consensus of the international community.

The bill is a serious breach of the one-China principle, the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and the fundamental principles of the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and the World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1, said Zhao, adding that China firmly opposes the bill.

The spokesperson said the Chinese central government attaches great importance to the health and welfare of Taiwan compatriots and has made proper arrangements for the Taiwan region's participation in global health affairs.

China urges the United States to fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question and remain committed to the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between the two countries, he added.

In response to a question regarding Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raising concerns over issues involving Taiwan, the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific region during a recent dialogue, Zhao said there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.

No force can hold back the trend of reunification and revitalization of the Chinese nation, and no one should underestimate the resolve, the will and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhao said, adding that any attempt to create "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan" is doomed to fail.

The spokesperson added that the Taiwan question is the political foundation of relations between China and the United States, as well as China and Japan, and that both the United States and Japan have the responsibility to observe the principles set in bilateral political documents as well as the commitments they have made to China on the Taiwan question.

