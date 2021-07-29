Researcher calls on U.S. to peacefully coexist with China

KIGALI, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A Rwandan researcher and publisher has called on the United States to stop interfering and imposing its values on other countries, including China.

Gerald Mbanda, in his article published recently on the Rwanda-based Africa-China Review news website, pointed out that the U.S. imposing its own values on other countries means that such countries should surrender their own values and accept that the U.S. had the "best global model of everything."

The article titled "China-US Relations What Is the Way Forward?" said that every country has its own challenges and the right to devise means considered appropriate to overcome them.

The United States should not table China's Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang as its "legitimate concerns" while knowing these are sovereign territories of China, it said.

Mbanda said the U.S. economy was built on forced slave labor, as historians have documented, and yet nothing was ever rejected in the U.S. supply chain as an illicit means of production.

