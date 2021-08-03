Decline of U.S. hegemony has nothing to do with China: media

Xinhua) 16:45, August 03, 2021

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The decline of U.S. hegemony has nothing to do with China, but is something bound to happen, according to an opinion piece published Monday on Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao.

The rise of U.S. hegemony in the post-Cold War period, though a singular historical event, has been falsely perceived as a norm by the United States, wrote Sun Xingjie, a professor in geopolitics at China's Jilin University, in the article first published by Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper.

The decline was also a consequence of America's major strategic mistakes, Sun said, noting that under the myth of its hegemonic power, the United States has dragged itself into decades of military mire in the Middle East.

Sun stressed that to thaw their frosty relations, China and the United States need to not only keep interacting diplomatically, but also to kick-start cooperation on specific issues to build up mutual trust.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)