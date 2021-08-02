Home>>
U.S. should invite WHO experts to investigate Fort Detrick, says Chinese FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 08:47, August 02, 2021
"No country can whitewash itself by smearing others," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on the politicization of COVID-19 origin tracing by some U.S. politicians.
Zhao said, to prove itself "transparent and responsible," the U.S. should start with four moves, which include publishing and examining the data of U.S. early cases; inviting WHO experts to investigate Fort Detrick and its 200-plus bio-labs overseas; inviting WHO experts to investigate the University of North Carolina; releasing the data concerning the sickened American military athletes who attended the World Military Games in Wuhan.
