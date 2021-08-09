China's new ambassador to U.S. calls for anti-pandemic cooperation

China's new Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang makes remarks to Chinese and U.S. media upon arrival in the United States on July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

"How about our two countries working together on solutions, e.g. more effective vaccines &helping other countries?" Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang tweeted on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- New Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has called on the two countries to join hands to combat the still-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

The diplomat arrived in Washington in late July and is in a 14-day self-quarantine in his residence.

He said he is "fine in quarantine," but the rampant spread of the Delta variant is "concerning."

So far, the world has registered more than 200 million COVID-19 infections and nearly 4.3 million deaths, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

