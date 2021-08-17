Home>>
Fishing season of South China Sea starts
(Xinhua) 09:23, August 17, 2021
Members of Hainan maritime authority use a drone to check the navigation conditions in the Qiongzhou Strait on a patrol ship, Aug. 16, 2021. The fishing season of South China Sea started Monday after this summer's three-and-a-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
