Fishing season of South China Sea starts

Xinhua) 09:23, August 17, 2021

Members of Hainan maritime authority use a drone to check the navigation conditions in the Qiongzhou Strait on a patrol ship, Aug. 16, 2021. The fishing season of South China Sea started Monday after this summer's three-and-a-half-month fishing ban. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

