Village in E China's Jiangsu kicks off fishing season

People's Daily Online) 13:10, September 27, 2021

More than 700 vessels were recently seen setting sail to look for their first sea products of the year near Haifeng village, Sheyang county, Yancheng city in east China’s Jiangsu province as a fishing ban has been lifted.

As many as 60 kinds of sea products, including yellow croaker and mackerel, can be found in the sea. The annual fishing ban, which has been implemented for years, aims to ensure the sustainability of fishing activities and protect marine species. As a result of these measures, the production efficiency of the industry has continued to increase year after year. At present, the annual per capita disposal income of villagers in Haifeng village has exceeded 30,000 yuan ($4,641).

