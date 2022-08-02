Fishing ban lifted on East China Sea in Zhejiang

Ecns.cn) 13:20, August 02, 2022

More than a thousand fishing boats set sail for fishing after a three-month fishing ban on the East China Sea in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)