Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Fishing ban lifted on East China Sea in Zhejiang

(Ecns.cn) 13:20, August 02, 2022

More than a thousand fishing boats set sail for fishing after a three-month fishing ban on the East China Sea in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)


