Fishermen work at marine ranch in Haiyangdao Township of Changhai County in Dalian, N China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 09:33, June 02, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows fishermen working at a marine ranch in Haiyangdao Township of Changhai County in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. More than 10 state-level marine ranch demonstration zones have been approved in Changhai County since 2016. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

