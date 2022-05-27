Home>>
Meet this elderly cormorant fisherman
(People's Daily App) 17:04, May 27, 2022
Fishing with birds! Meet this elderly bearded man who uses the 1300-year-old technique of cormorant fishing in Yangshuo county, Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
