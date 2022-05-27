Meet this elderly cormorant fisherman

May 27, 2022

Fishing with birds! Meet this elderly bearded man who uses the 1300-year-old technique of cormorant fishing in Yangshuo county, Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

(Compiled by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Douyin)

