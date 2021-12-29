Ice fishing season on Chagan Lake kicks off

(People's Daily App) 15:02, December 29, 2021

On the frozen ice with tools in hand, people who live near Chagan Lake in Jilin Province restarted their unique tradition of ice fishing on Tuesday. The biggest fish caught in the very first catch of the season was sold for almost 3 million yuan ($470,000).

