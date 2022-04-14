Home>>
Fishing event held at Digholi Lake in India
(Xinhua) 08:24, April 14, 2022
Villagers participate in a fishing event at Digholi Lake in Nagaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, April 13, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Villagers participate in a fishing event at Digholi Lake in Nagaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, April 13, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Villagers participate in a fishing event at Digholi Lake in Nagaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, April 13, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Villagers participate in a fishing event at Digholi Lake in Nagaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, April 13, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Villagers participate in a fishing event at Digholi Lake in Nagaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, April 13, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden plans Japan visit to coordinate Indo-Pacific, but ‘India’s reluctance to sway on Ukraine weakens QUAD’
- India unlikely to serve as Washington’s pawn over Ukraine despite Biden-Modi meeting: expert
- Indian Air Force blames officials for missile that accidentally landed in Pakistan
- India reports 2nd case of Omicron XE variant of COVID-19
- India reports 795 new COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.