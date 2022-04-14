We Are China

Fishing event held at Digholi Lake in India

Xinhua) 08:24, April 14, 2022

Villagers participate in a fishing event at Digholi Lake in Nagaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, April 13, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

