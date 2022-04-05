Home>>
India reports 795 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:42, April 05, 2022
NEW DELHI, April 5 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,029,839 on Tuesday, as 795 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, 58 deaths were recorded since Monday morning, taking the death toll of the disease in the country to 521,416.
Currently there are 12,054 active cases in India, with a decrease of 543 during the period mentioned above. This was the 70th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.
So far 42,496,369 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 1,280 new recoveries.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- 11th hike in 13 days for petrol, diesel prices in India
- Nepali, Indian PMs discuss border issues
- India receives flurry of foreign visits over Ukraine, a ‘comfortable situation’ due to its autonomous stance
- India hikes fuel prices for 8th time in 9 days
- Biden's criticism of India's neutrality on Russia exposes US hypocrisy
- People celebrate Holi festival in India
- India reportedly explores yuan in oil trade with Russia, as frustration grows over US sanctions
- India's 'accidental' missile fire into Pakistan raises questions, concerns
- China, India hold 15th corps commander level meeting
- With Hindu extremism growing unchecked, India is on the edge of a precipice: media
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.