India reports 2nd case of Omicron XE variant of COVID-19

Xinhua) 16:00, April 09, 2022

NEW DELHI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- India has reported its second case of Omicron XE variant of COVID-19, this time from its western state of Gujarat, a minister in the state government said on Saturday.

The 67-year-old patient had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. His sample was sent to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium for further testing, with the report coming back confirming the presence of the new variant.

The patient reportedly has a travel history from Mumbai city, where the country's first Omicron XE case was reported a couple of days ago.

