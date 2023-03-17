Aquacultural industry flourishes in Tianjin, N China

Xinhua) 13:38, March 17, 2023

A staff member dissects a grouper fry at a laboratory of Tianjin Leadar Marine Resources Development Co., Ltd in the Binhai New Area modern agriculture industrial park in north China's Tianjin, on March 16, 2023. The industrial park has more than 90 industrial aquacultural enterprises, with an annual breeding of about 18.6 billion fish fry. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member tests water quality at a laboratory of Tianjin Leadar Marine Resources Development Co., Ltd in the Binhai New Area modern agriculture industrial park in north China's Tianjin, on March 16, 2023. The industrial park has more than 90 industrial aquacultural enterprises, with an annual breeding of about 18.6 billion fish fry. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member checks water quality of the hatchery at Tianjin Leadar Marine Resources Development Co., Ltd in the Binhai New Area modern agriculture industrial park in north China's Tianjin, on March 16, 2023. The industrial park has more than 90 industrial aquacultural enterprises, with an annual breeding of about 18.6 billion fish fry. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member checks grouper fry at Tianjin Leadar Marine Resources Development Co., Ltd in the Binhai New Area modern agriculture industrial park in north China's Tianjin, on March 16, 2023. The industrial park has more than 90 industrial aquacultural enterprises, with an annual breeding of about 18.6 billion fish fry. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member monitors hatcheries at an aquacultural company in the Binhai New Area modern agriculture industrial park in north China's Tianjin, on March 16, 2023. The industrial park has more than 90 industrial aquacultural enterprises, with an annual breeding of about 18.6 billion fish fry. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Staff members check the temperature of the hatchery at an aquacultural company in the Binhai New Area modern agriculture industrial park in north China's Tianjin, on March 16, 2023. The industrial park has more than 90 industrial aquacultural enterprises, with an annual breeding of about 18.6 billion fish fry. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Prawn fry are seen at a hatchery of Tianjin Leadar Marine Resources Development Co., Ltd in the Binhai New Area modern agriculture industrial park in north China's Tianjin, on March 16, 2023. The industrial park has more than 90 industrial aquacultural enterprises, with an annual breeding of about 18.6 billion fish fry. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)