Rare, massive waterspout spotted in East China
(People's Daily App) 15:22, August 28, 2023
Wowzers! Video footage shows a rare S-shaped waterspout dancing across Dongqian Lake in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. The vortex sucks water up from the lake and sends it up into the sky, as if the spout was a powerful vacuum. In Chinese culture, this splendor is called "Longxishui," literally "dragon sucking water" because of its appearance and movements.
Photos
