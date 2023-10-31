6th World Celadon Conference held in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:49, October 31, 2023

People learn about underwater archaeology at Longquan Museum in Longquan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 30, 2023. The 6th World Celadon Conference was held in Longquan City on Monday, along with a series of forums, exhibitions and skill competitions. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People visit a celadon exhibition in Longquan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 30, 2023. The 6th World Celadon Conference was held in Longquan City on Monday, along with a series of forums, exhibitions and skill competitions. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Inheritors of celadon and sword-making skills raise symbolic kindling tools at the opening ceremony of the 6th World Celadon Conference in Longquan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 30, 2023. The 6th World Celadon Conference was held in Longquan City on Monday, along with a series of forums, exhibitions and skill competitions. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People visit a celadon exhibition in Longquan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 30, 2023. The 6th World Celadon Conference was held in Longquan City on Monday, along with a series of forums, exhibitions and skill competitions. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People visit a pottery and porcelain market in a cultural block in Longquan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 30, 2023. The 6th World Celadon Conference was held in Longquan City on Monday, along with a series of forums, exhibitions and skill competitions. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

