Iran hosts art event to present tourism, cultural attractions of China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:26, October 31, 2023

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- An art event to present the tourism and cultural attractions of the eastern Chinese Zhejiang Province, and to display the province's celadon ware was on Monday inaugurated in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The event was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Tehran, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Iranian Academy of Arts.

In remarks at the event, China's Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism Lu Yingchuan said, "looking back at history, China and Iran met and knew each other and learned from one another through the ancient Silk Road."

He added that the cooperation between China and Iran throughout history had led to the creation of superb artworks, stressing in recent years, cultural exchanges and collaborations between the two countries had witnessed significant growth.

The President of the Iranian Academy of Arts Majid Shah-Hosseini stressed the longstanding friendship as well as cultural and artistic relations between the two ancient civilizations, which have been reflected in the artworks of the two countries' artists since a long time ago.

During the ceremony, Iranian and Chinese musicians performed music pieces, some of which were played on celadon wares.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua also attended the event.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)