Chinese artworks displayed at Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran

Xinhua) 16:16, October 30, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

People view exhibits at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran on Oct. 29, 2023. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)