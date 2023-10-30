Chinese artworks displayed at Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People view exhibits at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran on Oct. 29, 2023. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Saad Abad Museum Complex in Tehran, Iran. An exhibition of 80 Chinese artworks opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Cuju: The ancient game that inspired soccer
- U.S. strikes Iranian facilities in Syria: Pentagon chief
- Chinese vice president calls for enhanced exchanges, cooperation among civilizations
- Feature: Rural sports boost cultural inheritance in SW China
- China to strengthen communication, coordination with Iran within multilateral mechanisms -- premier
- Young people find their calling at cultural park
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.