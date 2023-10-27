Trending in China | Cuju: The ancient game that inspired soccer

(People's Daily App) 14:56, October 27, 2023

Cuju, a 2,000-year-old ball game, was officially recognized by FIFA in 2004 as the origin of soccer. In 2006, it was included in the first representative list of State-level intangible cultural heritage items in China. (Video source: Kuaishou)

