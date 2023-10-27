Home>>
Trending in China | Cuju: The ancient game that inspired soccer
(People's Daily App) 14:56, October 27, 2023
Cuju, a 2,000-year-old ball game, was officially recognized by FIFA in 2004 as the origin of soccer. In 2006, it was included in the first representative list of State-level intangible cultural heritage items in China. (Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Song Kai elected new president of Chinese Football Association
- Brazilian football legend Rivaldo attends event in C China's Hubei
- China beats Vietnam in international football friendly
- China women's football team assembles for Olympic qualifiers preparation
- Excavation of Majiayuan site underway in Gansu
- High-tech radar to help in fight against relic crimes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.