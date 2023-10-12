Home>>
China women's football team assembles for Olympic qualifiers preparation
(Xinhua) 13:15, October 12, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's women's football team started a training camp in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province on Wednesday for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games Asian qualifiers.
China just finished a disappointing campaign at the Asian Games, losing to Japan in the semifinals on home ground.
China will face South Korea, Thailand and DPR Korea in Group B of the qualifiers, which will be held in Xiamen from October 26 to November 1.
12 teams are divided into three groups for the second phase of the qualifiers. The top-ranked team of each group and the best second-placed finisher will qualify for the next stage, where the four progressing teams will vie for the two tickets to the Paris Olympics.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China beats Vietnam in international football friendly
- China thrashes Uzbekistan to reach women's football last eight in Asiad
- China, S. Korea power into Asiad men's football quarterfinals
- China, Iran, S. Korea top group in Asiad men's football
- China held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in Asiad men's football
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.