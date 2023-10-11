China beats Vietnam in international football friendly

Xinhua) 09:28, October 11, 2023

Pham Tuan Hai (L) of Vietnam breaks through during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

DALIAN, China, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Second-half goals from Wang Qiuming and Wu Lei earned China men's football team a 2-0 win against Vietnam in an international friendly here on Tuesday.

Following a disappointing 1-0 loss against Syria on home turf in September, China head coach Aleksandar Jankovic made multiple changes to his starting lineup including introducing youngsters Wu Shaocong and Fang Hao.

The hosts had their best scoring opportunity in the first half in the 34th minute, while Tan Long's powerful header hit the post.

Wang broke the deadlock with his maiden international goal in the 56th minute, when he volleyed home after collecting a left cross from Liu Yang.

Wu netted twice for China in the stoppage time of the second half. Although his first goal in a free kick combination was disallowed due to offside, the Chinese striker penetrated into the penalty area to beat the goalkeeper one-on-one in the 98th minute.

Three Chinese players, Fang, He Yupeng and Xie Weijun, made their first international appearances on Tuesday.

China is set to play its last warmup game against Uzbekistan next Monday ahead of its FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers in November.

Ho Van Cuong (C) of Vietnam is injured and leaves the pitch during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Nguyen Tien Linh (1st L) of Vietnam receives a red card from the referee during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Ho Van Cuong (L) of Vietnam breaks through during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Aleksandar Jankovic, head coach of China, reacts during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Dang Van Lam of Vietnam fails to save the ball during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Tan Long (Top) of China heads the ball during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

He Yupeng (C) of China passes the ball during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wu Lei (1st R) of China waves to fans after an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Players of China celebrate winning after an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Nguyen Tien Linh (3rd L) of Vietnam and Jiang Guangtai of China clash during an international friendly football match in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Do Duy Manh (L) of Vietnam heads the ball during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Pham Tuan Hai (L) of Vietnam vies with Liu Yang of China during an international friendly football match in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Players of China greet fans after an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wu Lei (Top) of China celebrates scoring during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Nguyen Tien Linh (1st L) of Vietnam leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Tan Long (C) of China tries to break through during an international friendly football match between China and Vietnam in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)