China held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in Asiad men's football

Xinhua) 11:26, September 25, 2023

Sun Qinhan (C) of China competes during the Men's First Round Group A match of Football between China and Bangladesh at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China secured the top spot in their group following a 0-0 draw with Bangladesh in Group A of the Hangzhou Asian Games men's football competition on Sunday.

The hosts made several changes to their starting lineup compared to their 5-1 opening win over India. They then defeated Myanmar 4-0, ensuring their advancement to the last 16.

Despite losing their previous matches to Myanmar and India, Bangladesh retained a slim hope of progressing from the group.

China had limited opportunities in the first half. Zhang Wei's header in the 12th minute, which sailed over the bar, was their most notable early chance.

Bangladesh came close to scoring in the 21st minute when Jayed Ahmed's long-range shot narrowly missed the left post.

China's best chance to take the lead came just before halftime, but Wang Haijian's close-range effort was thwarted by the goalkeeper.

In an attempt to bolster their offense, China made five substitutions in the second half. Zhang missed another header in the 52nd minute, and He Yupeng's diving header was saved by the goalkeeper in the 76th minute.

In other Group A action, India and Myanmar played to a 1-1 draw, allowing both teams to advance to the last 16.

