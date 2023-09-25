In pics: sailing races at 19th Asian Games
Koh Yi Nian/Tan Jen-E (L) of Singapore and Suthon Yampinid/Kan Kachachuen of Thailand compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa/Varun Ashok Thakkar of India compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Liu Tian/Wen Zaiding of China compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Liu Tian/Wen Zaiding of China compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Kim Kyoungduk/Bae Sangwoo (front) of South Korea compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Furuya Shingen/Takayanagi Akira (L) of Japan and Suthon Yampinid/Kan Kachachuen of Thailand compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Liu Tian/Wen Zaiding of China compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Musab Mohammed Sulaiyam Al Hadi/Waleed Issa Al-Habashi Al-Kendi (L) of Oman and Kon Yi Nian/Tan Jen-E of Singapore compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Suthon Yampinid/Kan Kachachuen of Thailand (R) compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Women's Skiff 49erFX Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Hu Xiaoyu/Shan Mengyuan (R) of China and Harshita Tomar/Shital Verma of India compete during the Women's Skiff 49erFX Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Hu Xiaoyu/Shan Mengyuan of China compete during the Women's Skiff 49erFX Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Women's Skiff 49erFX Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Jingsa (R)/Dong Wenju of China compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Jingsa/Dong Wenju of China (L) and Okada Keiju/Yoshioka Miho of Japan compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Okada Keiju (L)/Yoshioka Miho of Japan compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Navee Thamsoontorn (R)/Piyaporn Khemkaew of Thailand compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Okada Keiju (R)/Yoshioka Miho of Japan compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Sailors compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Jingsa (R)/Dong Wenju of China compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Preethi Kongara/Shekhar Sudhanshu (L) of India compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.