In pics: sailing races at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:55, September 25, 2023

Koh Yi Nian/Tan Jen-E (L) of Singapore and Suthon Yampinid/Kan Kachachuen of Thailand compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sailors compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa/Varun Ashok Thakkar of India compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Liu Tian/Wen Zaiding of China compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Liu Tian/Wen Zaiding of China compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Kim Kyoungduk/Bae Sangwoo (front) of South Korea compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Furuya Shingen/Takayanagi Akira (L) of Japan and Suthon Yampinid/Kan Kachachuen of Thailand compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Liu Tian/Wen Zaiding of China compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Musab Mohammed Sulaiyam Al Hadi/Waleed Issa Al-Habashi Al-Kendi (L) of Oman and Kon Yi Nian/Tan Jen-E of Singapore compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Suthon Yampinid/Kan Kachachuen of Thailand (R) compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of Sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sailors compete during the Women's Skiff 49erFX Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Hu Xiaoyu/Shan Mengyuan (R) of China and Harshita Tomar/Shital Verma of India compete during the Women's Skiff 49erFX Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Hu Xiaoyu/Shan Mengyuan of China compete during the Women's Skiff 49erFX Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sailors compete during the Women's Skiff 49erFX Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sailors compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Jingsa (R)/Dong Wenju of China compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sailors compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Jingsa/Dong Wenju of China (L) and Okada Keiju/Yoshioka Miho of Japan compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Okada Keiju (L)/Yoshioka Miho of Japan compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Navee Thamsoontorn (R)/Piyaporn Khemkaew of Thailand compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Okada Keiju (R)/Yoshioka Miho of Japan compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sailors compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Jingsa (R)/Dong Wenju of China compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Preethi Kongara/Shekhar Sudhanshu (L) of India compete during the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

