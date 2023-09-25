Zhang Yufei wins women's 200m butterfly at Hangzhou Asiad
Zhang Yufei (R) and Yu Liyan of China react after the Women's 200m Butterfly Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei on Sunday won the women's 200m butterfly title at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The 25-year-old star swimmer broke the Games record in two minutes and 5.57 seconds. Yu Liyan, the other Chinese swimmer, took the silver medal in 2:08.31. Japan's Makino Hiroko finished third in 2:09.22.
"It's super great to win a gold. My first job is to take the gold for China. Next was to beat Jiao Liuyang's Games record, and I also did that. But I feel I could have gone even faster," said Zhang.
Zhang Yufei of China competes during the Women's 200m Butterfly Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Yu Liyan of China competes during the Women's 200m Butterfly Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese judoka Guo collects bronze on opening day of Hangzhou Asiad
- China wins two shooting golds on Day 1 at Hangzhou Asiad
- Zhang, Jun defend modern pentathlon titles at Hangzhou Asiad
- China's Wushu athletes dominant on Hangzhou Asian Games opening day
- Winners of first gold medal in Hangzhou feel proud to win at hometown, aim high for Paris 2024
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.