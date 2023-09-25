Zhang Yufei wins women's 200m butterfly at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 10:11, September 25, 2023

Zhang Yufei (R) and Yu Liyan of China react after the Women's 200m Butterfly Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei on Sunday won the women's 200m butterfly title at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The 25-year-old star swimmer broke the Games record in two minutes and 5.57 seconds. Yu Liyan, the other Chinese swimmer, took the silver medal in 2:08.31. Japan's Makino Hiroko finished third in 2:09.22.

"It's super great to win a gold. My first job is to take the gold for China. Next was to beat Jiao Liuyang's Games record, and I also did that. But I feel I could have gone even faster," said Zhang.

Zhang Yufei of China competes during the Women's 200m Butterfly Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Yu Liyan of China competes during the Women's 200m Butterfly Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

