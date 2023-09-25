Zhang, Jun defend modern pentathlon titles at Hangzhou Asiad

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Modern pentathletes Zhang Mingyu of China and South Korea's Jun Woong-tae successfully defended their Asian Games titles in individual modern pentathlon events here on Sunday.

Zhang, 21, who clinched the women's individual title five years ago in Jakarta, secured 300 points in the riding phase, added 242 from fencing, and earned 281 in swimming. Starting third in the laser run, her efficient shooting and running allowed her to cross the finish line first.

Zhang captured the gold with 1,406 points. South Korea's Kim Sun-woo took silver with 1,386 points, while Zhang's teammate, Bian Yufei, tallied 1,374 points to win bronze.

"I did better in the riding and swimming but I have to improve on my fencing," said Zhang after winning the gold before the home crowd. "It feels completely different to winning anything abroad, because there is so much support here."

With this triumph, Zhang also secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In the women's team event, the trio of Zhang, Bian, and Zhong Xiuting claimed victory with 4,094 points. Japan secured second place with 3,705 points, while South Korea took third with 3,574 points.

In the men's competition, Jun retained his title with a score of 1,508 points. His compatriot, Lee Ji-hun, came in second with 1,492 points, and China's Li Shuhuan clinched the bronze with 1,484 points.

For the men's team event, South Korea dominated with a total of 4,477 points, while China and Japan secured the silver and bronze, respectively.

